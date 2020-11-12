Laxmii Movie Review: Kaafi tacky

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

*Laxmii

on: Disney+Hotstar

Dir: Raghava Lawrence

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani

Rating:

*



This film pretty much starts with the scene of a witch-hunt in Haryana. By which I don't mean the sort of witch-hunt that plays on national news on Indian TV. But an actual witch-hunt, where the proverb comes from. Which I guess is...