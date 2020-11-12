Global  
 

Ingrid Andress, Lauren Alaina, & More Glam Up for CMA Awards 2020

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020
Ingrid Andress and Lauren Alaina show off their red carpet looks at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Lots of country music stars stepped out for the event and others included in the gallery here include Ashley McBryde, Sara Evans, and Tenille Townes. Ingrid was [...]
