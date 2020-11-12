Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Imtiaz Ali on casting Asif in Jab We Met

IndiaTimes Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Late Asif Basra played a small but impactful role in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film, "Jab We Met", starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. The filmmaker recalls how Asif had the mind and skill of an actor who could perform even a small role with conviction. He played a station vendor in Ali's film.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

I cast Asif Basra in Jab We Met as I wanted an intelligent actor: Imtiaz Ali

 Imtiaz Ali recalls how Asif Basra had the mind and skill of an actor who could perform even a small role with conviction. 
Zee News

Kareena mourns JWM co-star Asif's demise

 After Bollywood actor, Asif Basra was found dead at a private guest house in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social...
IndiaTimes