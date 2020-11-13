Global  
 

Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Her "Therefore I Am" Music Video Is a Message to Her Haters

E! Online Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. She's too busy releasing new music. The 18-year-old artist dropped her song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, Nov. 12, and fans...
News video: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, Andrea Bocelli release new music 01:12

 New music out this weekend includes albums from Chris Stapleton, AC/DC and Andrea Bocelli plus songs from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Billie Eilish's new album would be 'completely different' without global health crisis [Video]

Billie Eilish's new album would be 'completely different' without global health crisis

Billie Eilish says her mindset completely changed amid the coronavirus pandemic and that had an effect on her second album.

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards [Video]

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 AMAs will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST

Sam Smith feared being accused of 'selling out' on pop-inspired new album [Video]

Sam Smith feared being accused of 'selling out' on pop-inspired new album

Sam Smith feared their pop music-inspired new album Love Goes would be met with a frosty response from fans as the star veered from their soul roots.

