Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Her "Therefore I Am" Music Video Is a Message to Her Haters
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. She's too busy releasing new music. The 18-year-old artist dropped her song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, Nov. 12, and fans...
Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. She's too busy releasing new music. The 18-year-old artist dropped her song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday, Nov. 12, and fans...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources