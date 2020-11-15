John Bolton Slams Trump Over Refusal to Concede: ‘No Evidence’ for Fraud Claims, It’s ‘All Blue Smoke and Mirrors’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING



According to experts, many of Oregon's key races in the general election went to the Democrats by wider margins than expected, but ongoing concern over President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud.. Credit: KEZI Published 3 days ago Karl Rove: No Evidence Of Voter Fraud



Karl Rove is a long time GOP operative. He is just the latest Republican to break with President Donald Trump over his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump campaign has been waging.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago