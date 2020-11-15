Global  
 

John Bolton Slams Trump Over Refusal to Concede: ‘No Evidence’ for Fraud Claims, It’s ‘All Blue Smoke and Mirrors’

Mediaite Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Former White House national security adviser *John Bolton* panned President *Donald Trump* over his continued, evidence-free attempts to dispute the 2020 election results.
