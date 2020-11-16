Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Performs His Two New Songs 'Lonely' & 'Holy' at People's Choice Awards 2020 - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is back on stage! The 26-year-old singer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber While on stage, Justin performed his two newest songs, starting off [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Linear TV Still Works: FOX Sports’ Donnelly [Video]

Linear TV Still Works: FOX Sports’ Donnelly

In an era of on-demand consumption, many amateur soothsayers would have you believe that "live TV is dead". Try telling that to the millions who tune in to live televised sport every week. Live linear..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:21Published
‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment [Video]

‘My Personal Life Was Kind Of Crumbling,’ Says Jennifer Lopez In REELZ Doc Detailing Her Scariest Moment

The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:29Published
Do you spend more time searching for medical information than the average American? [Video]

Do you spend more time searching for medical information than the average American?

The average American spends 156 hours a year scouring the internet to better understand their own health, new research revealed.The study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans examined how people search..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published