Justin Bieber Performs His Two New Songs 'Lonely' & 'Holy' at People's Choice Awards 2020 - Watch!
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Justin Bieber is back on stage! The 26-year-old singer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber While on stage, Justin performed his two newest songs, starting off [...]
In an era of on-demand consumption, many amateur soothsayers would have you believe that "live TV is dead". Try telling that to the millions who tune in to live televised sport every week. Live linear..
The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the multi-hyphenate is preparing to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards and is happier than ever in her personal..
The average American spends 156 hours a year scouring the internet to better understand their own health, new research revealed.The study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans examined how people search..