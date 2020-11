Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The New York Police Department has announced that they have arrested a man for attacking Rick Moranis last month. “Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged,” the NYPD tweeted on Saturday (November 14). According to the Associated Press, police arrested 35-year-old Marquis Ventura in connection with the crime. [...]