People Are Pointing Out the Twitter Shade on Donald Trump's Tweet

Just Jared Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Twitter posted a note on Donald Trump‘s tweet that read, “I won the Election!” Donald Trump did not win the election. Joe Biden won the election and is the President Elect. However, Twitter users are noting the phrase placed on Donald Trump‘s tweet which reads, “Official sources called this election differently.” Some Twitter users are [...]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden win

Trump backtracks on acknowledging Biden win 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes “nothing." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls [Video]

Trump Campaign Shuts Down 'Voter Fraud Hotline' After TikTokkers Flood It With Prank Calls

After Joe Biden was named US President-elect, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign swung into action, determined to reverse the outcome. One of its efforts was to set up a 'voter fraud..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud [Video]

John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally [Video]

Violence erupts after Saturday's pro-Trump rally

[NFA] Scuffles and violence broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters on Saturday (November 15) night, hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters ventured into Washington to echo..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:37Published