'Good Doctor's Richard Schiff Is Now In The Hospital Battling Coronavirus

Monday, 16 November 2020
Richard Schiff has revealed that he’s been admitted to the hospital amid his battle with coronavirus. The 65-year-old Good Doctor star opened up about his and wife Sheila Kelley‘s diagnosis two weeks ago, sharing that they both tested positive for the virus on election day. Now, Richard revealed he’s now in the hospital as he [...]
 A new mural is inspiring hope at Elmhurst Hospital - once considered the epicenter of the epicenter in the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

