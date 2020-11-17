George Clooney Finally Confirms the Wild Rumor That He Gave 14 of His Friends $1 Million Each in a Suitcase
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
George Clooney’s friend and business partner, Rande Gerber, said on MSNBC that the actor gave 14 of his closest friends $1 million each in a suitcase. In a new interview, Clooney finally confirmed the story and explained how it all went down.
