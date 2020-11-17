George Clooney Finally Confirms the Wild Rumor That He Gave 14 of His Friends $1 Million Each in a Suitcase

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier Catches Up With George Clooney



Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier shares the latest details on George Clooney's act of kindness giving $1M to his closest friends, his wife Amal, his twins, and the aftermath of his 2018 motorcycle.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:55 Published 3 hours ago Why George Clooney gifted his 14 best friends $1 million each



A few years ago, George Clooney's pal Rande Gerber shocked fans by saying Clooney had given each of their close friends a suitcase containing $1 million in cash. Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:59 Published 8 hours ago George Clooney wanted to gift pals $1 million while he was still alive



George Clooney has decided he didn't want his closest friends to wait for the $1 million dollars each he'd bequeathed them in his will. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 15 hours ago