Ariana Greenblatt To Star In New Sci-Fi Thriller '65' With Adam Driver!
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ariana Greenblatt has lined up an exciting new project! The young actress is set to co-star alongside Adam Driver in the upcoming sci-fi thriller 65 from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct [...]
Ariana Greenblatt has lined up an exciting new project! The young actress is set to co-star alongside Adam Driver in the upcoming sci-fi thriller 65 from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like