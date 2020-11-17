Ariana Greenblatt To Star In New Sci-Fi Thriller '65' With Adam Driver! Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ariana Greenblatt has lined up an exciting new project! The young actress is set to co-star alongside Adam Driver in the upcoming sci-fi thriller 65 from Sony Pictures, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct [...] 👓 View full article

