Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patrick Dempsey Reveals How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Cameo Came to Be

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Patrick Dempsey makes an appearance on today’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he’s speaking out about his return to Grey’s Anatomy. Five years ago, his character, Dr. Derek Shephard, was killed off of the show. On Thursday’s Grey’s premiere, his character made a total surprise appearance. Ellen pressed Patrick for more info about how many episodes [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy return was 'extremely heartfelt'

Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy return was 'extremely heartfelt' 01:34

 Patrick Dempsey's recent appearance on 'Grey's Anatomy' was "heartfelt and organic", according to an insider.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grey's Anatomy S17E04 You'll Never Walk Alone [Video]

Grey's Anatomy S17E04 You'll Never Walk Alone

Grey's Anatomy 17x04 "You'll Never Walk Alone" Season 17 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy;..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Isaiah Washington defends free speech while calling out Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl [Video]

Isaiah Washington defends free speech while calling out Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl

Isaiah Washington took aim at his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl in an impassioned post defending free speech on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News | THR News [Video]

'Grey's Anatomy's Exciting Character Return, Will Smith's 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Trailer & More News | THR News

Did 'Grey's Anatomy' just save 2020? The ABC medical drama has brought back a fan-favorite star. Plus, Will Smith shares a new trailer for 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reunion & Ryan Murphy's 'AHS'..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'; reuniting with Ellen Pompeo

 Patrick Dempsey also found it "really hard to believe" that it's been 17 years since Greys Anatomy began.
DNA

Patrick Dempsey's 'Grey's Anatomy' character Derek Shepherd will appear three more times, showrunner says

 Shepherd, who was married to Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, died in a 2015 episode.
FOXNews.com

Patrick Dempsey opens up on returning to 'Grey's Anatomy'
newKerala.com