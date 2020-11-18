Patrick Dempsey Reveals How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Cameo Came to Be
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Patrick Dempsey makes an appearance on today’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he’s speaking out about his return to Grey’s Anatomy. Five years ago, his character, Dr. Derek Shephard, was killed off of the show. On Thursday’s Grey’s premiere, his character made a total surprise appearance. Ellen pressed Patrick for more info about how many episodes [...]
Grey's Anatomy 17x04 "You'll Never Walk Alone" Season 17 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick begins to go stir crazy;..