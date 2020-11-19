Global  
 

Reporters Blow Up at Covid Task Force For Ducking Questions at End of Briefing: ‘YOU’RE ALL UNDERMINING THE DEMOCRATIC ELECTION!’

Mediaite Thursday, 19 November 2020
Reporters furiously shouted at members of the White House coronavirus task force as they walked out of the first briefing on the pandemic in months without taking any questions from the press . The task force briefing, led by Vice President Mike Pence and featuring top doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, was the first […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Gov. Sisolak says 'no significant downtrend' during COVID task force call

Gov. Sisolak says 'no significant downtrend' during COVID task force call 01:47

 Gov. Steve Sisolak joined the weekly Nevada COVID-19 task force call on Wednesday, saying there has been "no significant downtrend" in cases since his call to stay home last week.

