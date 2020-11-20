Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Shares 'Good News,' Her First Studio Album

NPR Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion is closing out a tumultuous year by releasing her debut album, Good News. The reigning Hot Girl linked with Beyoncé, SZA, City Girls, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and more.
