Jeremy Kyle Declared 'Interested Party' Following His Show Guest's Suspected Suicide
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A coroner has ruled the former 'Jeremy Kyle Show' host's actions may have 'caused or contributed' to his guest Steve Dymond's tragic passing during inquest into his death.
A coroner has ruled the former 'Jeremy Kyle Show' host's actions may have 'caused or contributed' to his guest Steve Dymond's tragic passing during inquest into his death.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources