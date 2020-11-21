Global  
 

Jeremy Kyle Declared 'Interested Party' Following His Show Guest's Suspected Suicide

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A coroner has ruled the former 'Jeremy Kyle Show' host's actions may have 'caused or contributed' to his guest Steve Dymond's tragic passing during inquest into his death.
 A coroner has made Jeremy Kyle an “interested person” in an inquest into thedeath of his TV show guest. Steve Dymond died of a morphine overdose and aheart problem at his home in Portsmouth, seven days after having been a gueston the daytime show in 2019. The episode was never aired. The...

