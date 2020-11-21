Jeremy Kyle Declared 'Interested Party' Following His Show Guest's Suspected Suicide

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Inquest finds Jeremy Kyle ‘may have contributed’ to death of show guest 01:09 A coroner has made Jeremy Kyle an “interested person” in an inquest into thedeath of his TV show guest. Steve Dymond died of a morphine overdose and aheart problem at his home in Portsmouth, seven days after having been a gueston the daytime show in 2019. The episode was never aired. The...