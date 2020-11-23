Global  
 

Taraji P. Henson Carries Face Shield Arriving for Hosting Duties at AMAs 2020

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Taraji P. Henson has arrived! The 50-year-old Empire actress arrived for hosting duties at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taraji P. Henson For her red carpet arrival, Taraji stayed safe carrying [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Taraji P. Henson says she feels

Taraji P. Henson says she feels "much better" after calling off her engagement 01:22

 Taraji P. Henson feels “much better” after calling off her engagement to Kelvin Hayden, whom she was engaged to for two years.

