Megan Thee Stallion Wins Award, Performs 'Body' for First Time at American Music Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion hits the stage to accept an award at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old rapper won the award for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for “WAP,” which she shares with Cardi B. Megan also hit [...]
Cardi B Makes History at 2020 American Music Awards

Cardi B Makes History at 2020 American Music Awards

 Cardi B's song, "WAP," with Megan Thee Stallion won the award for favorite song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22. As a result, Cardi has become the first artist in history to win in that category twice at the...

