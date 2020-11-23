Mona Singh: I have frozen my eggs, did that at the age of 34
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Mona Singh, best known for her television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and also films like 3 idiots and Zed Plus, has made a revelation that she froze her eggs at the age of 34, the reason for the same and how her mother reacted upon hearing the same.
In an interview with *Times of India*, she revealed, "I have frozen my eggs...
Mona Singh, best known for her television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and also films like 3 idiots and Zed Plus, has made a revelation that she froze her eggs at the age of 34, the reason for the same and how her mother reacted upon hearing the same.
In an interview with *Times of India*, she revealed, "I have frozen my eggs...
|
|
|
You Might Like