Get To Know 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Star Darby Camp With These 10 Fun Facts!
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Darby Camp is returning for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two! The young starlet reprises her role of Kate for the new Netflix sequel, which premieres on Wednesday (November 25). Here’s a synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a [...]
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to play our favourite couple from the North Pole in the "The Christmas Chronicles 2", admitting to ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman they "had a blast" filming the sequel...