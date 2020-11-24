Get To Know 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Star Darby Camp With These 10 Fun Facts!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'The Christmas Chronicles' Cast On Working With Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn



Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to play our favourite couple from the North Pole in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2". Joining them are original cast members Kimberly Williams-Paisley and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:05 Published 9 hours ago Goldie Hawn on joining Kurt Russell in Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles 2'



Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell chat with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about their new Netflix sequel, "The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell 'Had A Blast' Filming 'The Christmas Chronicles 2'



Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to play our favourite couple from the North Pole in the "The Christmas Chronicles 2", admitting to ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman they "had a blast" filming the sequel... Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago