Christina Perri Announces Loss of Baby Girl 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

E! Online Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Christina Perri has shared the tragic news that she lost her baby girl. The singer-songwriter, who in recent weeks was hospitalized for pregnancy complications, shared the news via...
News video: Christina Perri loses baby girl

Christina Perri loses baby girl 00:50

 Singer Christina Perri has shared the devastating news that she lost her baby girl.

