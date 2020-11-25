Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana had tested positive for COVID, but is fine now
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () A Bandra birdie chirps to say that ahead of a travel plan, Bhavana Panday did a routine COVID-19 test. To her surprise, she tested positive. As she was asymptomatic, she quarantined at home and is fine now. Chunky Panday's wife is looking forward to the web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which she features with...
Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..
This is the moving moment a devoted wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home after a month apart because she 'can't live without him'.Heart-warming footage shows pensioner..