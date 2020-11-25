Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana had tested positive for COVID, but is fine now

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
A Bandra birdie chirps to say that ahead of a travel plan, Bhavana Panday did a routine COVID-19 test. To her surprise, she tested positive. As she was asymptomatic, she quarantined at home and is fine now. Chunky Panday's wife is looking forward to the web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which she features with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Celebs glam at Diwali bash [Video]

Celebs glam at Diwali bash

Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home [Video]

Wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home

This is the moving moment a devoted wife surprises dementia-stricken husband by moving into his care home after a month apart because she 'can't live without him'.Heart-warming footage shows pensioner..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published