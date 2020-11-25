Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'The Voice' Recap: Singers Show Incredible Performances for Four-Way Knockout Round

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
In the new episode of the singing competiton, the remaining four singers are singing for the final night of Knockout with one being eliminated and one being stolen by one of the coaches.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

 Each team will have three Knockout performances in addition to Four-Way Knockout, while RnB singer Usher has been introduced as the mega mentor for season 19.
AceShowbiz