Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox Debuts New Tattoo Seemingly in Honor of Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
It looks like Megan Fox is making her love for Machine Gun Kelly permanent! Eagle-eyed fans noticed that while appearing at the 2020 American Music Awards with the 30-year-old rapper over the weekend, the 34-year-old actress seemed to debut her new tattoo. Megan showed off the new tattoo near her left collarbone, which is written [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards 00:47

 Megan Fox and her rapper and actor beau Machine Gun Kelly took their new romance to the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best-dressed at the American Music Awards 2020 [Video]

Best-dressed at the American Music Awards 2020

The American Music Awards of 2020 were held on November 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to recognise the most popular music artists and albums of the year.These are the best-dressed..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:43Published
Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has debuted her sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2020 AMAs [Video]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their first major public appearance at the American Music Awards

Credit: People     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Megan Fox's New Tattoo Might Just Be a Tribute to Machine Gun Kelly

 Guess you could say things are getting pretty serious! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday...
E! Online

Megan Fox Appears to Subtly Shades Brian Austin Green With New 'Once in a Lifetime' Romance

 Calling her romance with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly a 'once in a lifetime thing,' the 'Transformers' actress also recalls their first meeting in the musician's...
AceShowbiz

Megan Fox Gives a Peek at New Tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet

 The Transformer actress first mentioned about her ink dedication to her rapper boyfriend when appearing on the track 'Banyan Tree (Interlude)' off his 'Tickets...
AceShowbiz