Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule 2020 - What Time, Who Is Playing & How to Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The 2020 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule is here! This Thursday (November 26) features two must-see games – here’s how to watch and stream. The Houston Texans are up against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET. Then, there’s a NFC East battle between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. [...]
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS

Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS 02:29

 The CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about this year's Thanksgiving Day game on CBS between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions.

