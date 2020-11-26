Global  
 

NFL Reschedules Thanksgiving Day Game

Thursday, 26 November 2020
NFL Reschedules Thanksgiving Day GameWatch VideoFootball on Thanksgiving is changing a bit today.

The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game from tonight to Sunday.

This after at least seven Ravens players tested positive for COVID or had been in close contact with someone with the virus.

There are still two NFL games on the...
