NFL Reschedules Thanksgiving Day Game
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoFootball on Thanksgiving is changing a bit today.
The NFL has moved the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game from tonight to Sunday.
This after at least seven Ravens players tested positive for COVID or had been in close contact with someone with the virus.
There are still two NFL games on the...
