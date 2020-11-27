Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar's apology, says 'let's move forward'

Global  
 

Last evening, Karan Johar apologised to Madhur Bhandarkar for the "grievances" caused over the title of his Netflix series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhandarkar, who has the rights to Bollywood Wives, had sent a notice to Johar, asking for a change in title.

