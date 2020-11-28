Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, netizens call her 'hypocrite'

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a photo from her meeting with Sanjay Dutt but many fans of the actress, who has often spoken against nepotism and drug mafia in Bollywood, have termed the action as hypocrisy.

Tweeting a photo of the meeting, the actress wrote: "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad 00:51

 Actress Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' in Hyderabad. #SanjayDutt #KanganaRanaut

