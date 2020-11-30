Global  
 

Dennis Graham Reacts To Barack Obama Approving His Son Drake To Play Him

Monday, 30 November 2020
Dennis Graham Reacts To Barack Obama Approving His Son Drake To Play HimOVO Sound boss Drake has a couple major co-signs – one from former president Barack Obama and the other courtesy of his dad Dennis Graham. Papa Graham has shared his reaction to the previous head of state showing support for Drizzy to play him in a movie. Dennis Graham Reacts To Barack Obama/Drake Biopic Possibility […]
