Jennifer Lawrence's family-owned summer camp destroyed by 'horrible fire'
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A summer camp run by the family of Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has been destroyed by fire. Camp Hi-Ho as the property is known, is located in Simpsonville, Kentucky.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," Camp Hi-Ho announced in a post on its...
