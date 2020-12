You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children



She and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago Kelly Clarkson's kids attending therapy amid divorce



Kelly Clarkson’s children are attending therapy amid her divorce from their father Brandon Blackstock, as she says she wants them to be able to cope with the change to their family dynamic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published on October 13, 2020