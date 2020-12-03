Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin to team up for a new film Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Director Pushan Kripalani had developed the script of Goldfish with Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin in mind. His wish has been granted - the two actors are set to share screen space for the first time in the British-American project, which is bankrolled by Splendid Films USA. Having enjoyed her earlier collaboration with Kripalani... Director Pushan Kripalani had developed the script of Goldfish with Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin in mind. His wish has been granted - the two actors are set to share screen space for the first time in the British-American project, which is bankrolled by Splendid Films USA. Having enjoyed her earlier collaboration with Kripalani 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

