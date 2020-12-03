Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin to team up for a new film

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin to team up for a new filmDirector Pushan Kripalani had developed the script of Goldfish with Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin in mind. His wish has been granted - the two actors are set to share screen space for the first time in the British-American project, which is bankrolled by Splendid Films USA. Having enjoyed her earlier collaboration with Kripalani...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like