Swara Bhasker: We tend to laugh more easily at men's jokes than women's

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020
Swara Bhasker: We tend to laugh more easily at men's jokes than women'sJuggling home renovation with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag promotions, *Swara Bhasker* jokes that her life currently is a lot like the series' working title, Messy. Admittedly "always in a mess", she could easily relate to the protagonist of the Netflix series. "Also, I have become synonymous with issue-based stories. So, this is my effort...
