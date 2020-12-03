Swara Bhasker: We tend to laugh more easily at men's jokes than women's Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Juggling home renovation with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag promotions, *Swara Bhasker* jokes that her life currently is a lot like the series' working title, Messy. Admittedly "always in a mess", she could easily relate to the protagonist of the Netflix series. "Also, I have become synonymous with issue-based stories. So, this is my effort... Juggling home renovation with Bhaag Beanie Bhaag promotions, *Swara Bhasker* jokes that her life currently is a lot like the series' working title, Messy. Admittedly "always in a mess", she could easily relate to the protagonist of the Netflix series. "Also, I have become synonymous with issue-based stories. So, this is my effort 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

