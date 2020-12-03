Global  
 

Larsa Pippen Posts About Not Trusting Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Drama

E! Online Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Larsa Pippen wants fans to take any online chatter about her with a grain of salt. Amid recent drama over photos that surfaced of herself and NBA player Malik Beasley hand-in-hand in a...
 A rocky few weeks for Malik Beasley is only getting worse. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30 was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen.

