Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela to tie the knot on December 9

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
South Indian actor Niharika Kondidela is tying the knot with beau Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9. For the uninitiated, the actress is the niece of veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her wedding card has also gone viral on social media.

But talking about her Instagram post first, she shared an adorable picture...
