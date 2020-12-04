Another 'Grey's Anatomy' Character Came Back to Life for the Latest Episode (Spoilers)
Friday, 4 December 2020 () SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy, so beware of reading further! The pandemic is a theme on season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy and Ellen Pompeo‘s character Meredith Grey is experiencing some vivid dreams while she battles COVID-19. As you probably know by now, Patrick Dempsey returned to [...]
"Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.