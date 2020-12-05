'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The death of the 33-year-old former reality TV star, who went by the nickname The Straight Shooter on the show, is mourned by her family and friends, including former co-star Darlen Escobar.
The death of the 33-year-old former reality TV star, who went by the nickname The Straight Shooter on the show, is mourned by her family and friends, including former co-star Darlen Escobar.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources