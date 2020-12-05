Letitia Wright faces backlash over COVID-19 vaccine comments
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Black Panther actor Letitia Wright, 27, has been slammed by netizens for her remarks over the vaccine.
On Thursday, the actor tweeted a video, which features host Tomi Arayomi expressing scepticism about vaccines in general and specifically the one that is on its way for the Coronavirus. Wright added the prayer hands emoji...
Many were quick to call...