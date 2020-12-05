Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After getting trolled for deleting farmers' protest tweet; Dharmendra clarifies his side

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws, a day after he deleted a similar post on Twitter. On Thursday, the 84-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

"I...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Farmers’ protest: Govt open to review key demands, talks to continue tomorrow

Farmers’ protest: Govt open to review key demands, talks to continue tomorrow 06:08

 The Centre agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments after the 4th round of talks between the Centre and farmers failed to yield any resolution. The government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu Border

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published