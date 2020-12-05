After getting trolled for deleting farmers' protest tweet; Dharmendra clarifies his side
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday urged the central government to find a solution to farmers' protests over the farm laws, a day after he deleted a similar post on Twitter. On Thursday, the 84-year-old actor had urged the government to resolve the protests soon, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.
The Centre agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments after the 4th round of talks between the Centre and farmers failed to yield any resolution. The government assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered...
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh joined farmers' protest at Delhi-Haryana Border. He came in support of them at Singhu border and said, "We have only one request to Centre. Please fulfil the demands of..