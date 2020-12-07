Shraddha Arya, Juhi Parmar, Ankita Lokhande grab eyeballs at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers, bringing them memorable stories and relatable characters over the past 28 years. These characters have become an integral part of the audience's lives and their die-hard followers have experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions living vicariously through each of them. With 2020 being... Zee TV has been entertaining its viewers, bringing them memorable stories and relatable characters over the past 28 years. These characters have become an integral part of the audience's lives and their die-hard followers have experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions living vicariously through each of them. With 2020 being 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

