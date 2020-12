Charlie Cox To Reprise Daredevil For 'Spider-Man 3' (Report) Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Spider-Man 3 has another casting announcement! It’s now being reported that Charlie Cox will reprise his Daredevil role Matt Murdock/Daredevil for the upcoming movie, which is a pretty notable casting. Daredevil aired three seasons on Netflix and when it was canceled, Variety reported that the streaming platform stated, “While the series on Netflix has ended, [...] 👓 View full article

