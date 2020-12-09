Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Cox Rumored to Play Daredevil Again, This Time in a Movie!

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie keeps getting more and more big names attached and another one is reportedly joining the cast! Charlie Cox is rumored to be reprising his role as Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which is currently in production. The 37-year-old actor played the character in the Netflix television series, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie [Video]

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle Movie

A Wrestling Christmas Miracle movie trailer (2020) HD - Plot synopsis: An 11-year old phenom wrestler with an undefeated record, Kace Gabriel gives up the sport to write/direct a movie. He believes..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:51Published
Final The Rapture Movie (2013) [Video]

Final The Rapture Movie (2013)

Final The Rapture Movie (2013) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The end is the beginning. In what is becoming the most “scariest Christian movie of the decade,” pastors, politicians, leaders, and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:50Published
Americans have started watching holiday movies earlier than ever this year [Video]

Americans have started watching holiday movies earlier than ever this year

One in three Americans have already turned on a holiday movie this year, according to new research.The study of 2,000 Americans examined how many are getting into the festive spirit earlier than ever,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published