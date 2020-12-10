Global  
 

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'evermore'

Clash Thursday, 10 December 2020
Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'evermore'

*Taylor Swift* will release new album 'evermore' on December 11th.

The singer shared her stripped back acoustic record 'folklore' earlier this year, a creative triumph that features her impeccable narrative-driven lyrical twists.

Ranking highly in those End Of Year lists, it will now be followed by new album 'evermore'.

Taylor turns 31 on December 13th - 13 is her favourite number - and to mark this she has prepared a full length project.

Guests include HAIM, The National, and Bon Iver, with Taylor writing...

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.

I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.

So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...

'evermore' will be released on December 11th.

