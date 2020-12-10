Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'evermore'
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
It's out on December 11th...
*Taylor Swift* will release new album 'evermore' on December 11th.
The singer shared her stripped back acoustic record 'folklore' earlier this year, a creative triumph that features her impeccable narrative-driven lyrical twists.
Ranking highly in those End Of Year lists, it will now be followed by new album 'evermore'.
Taylor turns 31 on December 13th - 13 is her favourite number - and to mark this she has prepared a full length project.
Guests include HAIM, The National, and Bon Iver, with Taylor writing...
I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.
To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.
I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.
So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...
'evermore' will be released on December 11th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
It's out on December 11th...
*Taylor Swift* will release new album 'evermore' on December 11th.
The singer shared her stripped back acoustic record 'folklore' earlier this year, a creative triumph that features her impeccable narrative-driven lyrical twists.
Ranking highly in those End Of Year lists, it will now be followed by new album 'evermore'.
Taylor turns 31 on December 13th - 13 is her favourite number - and to mark this she has prepared a full length project.
Guests include HAIM, The National, and Bon Iver, with Taylor writing...
I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.
To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.
I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.
So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around...
'evermore' will be released on December 11th.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources