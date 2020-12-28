Taylor Swift's 'evermore' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is number 1 once again! For the second week in a row, the 31-year-old singer’s new album evermore is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift evermore earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending [...]
