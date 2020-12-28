Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift's 'evermore' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Just Jared Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is number 1 once again! For the second week in a row, the 31-year-old singer’s new album evermore is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift evermore earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'Willow' | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'Willow' | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'Willow' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:38Published
This lucky TikToker lives in Taylor Swift's childhood home [Video]

This lucky TikToker lives in Taylor Swift's childhood home

TikTok user Sydney Redner lives in Taylor Swift's childhood home.The teen decided to share her fun fact after another user named Yazmine shared her own connection to Swift’s hometown.Naturally,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter [Video]

Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter

Taylor Swift has unveiled an Instagram filter for her rumoured next single 'Tis The Damn Season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

 Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' album holds atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second week.
Upworthy Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Taylor Swift Is Making Music History Again with Her New Album - Here's How

 It’s a big week for Taylor Swift! The 31-year-old singer’s new album Evermore already debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and now it has...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz