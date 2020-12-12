Lil Wayne to Get Leniency After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Weapons Charge
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The 'Lollipop' singer is facing up to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, but he's likely to get a lighter sentence because he's accepting responsibility.
