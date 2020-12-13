Global  
 

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Lil Wayne has entered a guilty plea in his federal weapons case. The 38-year-old rapper appeared in a virtual court hearing on Friday (December 11) in Miami, Fla. where he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a formerly convicted felon, Rap-Up reports. The charge came from a December 2019 incident where federal agents [...]
 Rapper Lil Wayne, legal name Dwayne Carter, has pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded handgun while traveling to south Florida on a private plane last year.

