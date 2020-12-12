Global  
 

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Felony Gun Charge

SOHH Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Felony Gun ChargeNew Orleans rap superstar Lil Wayne is fighting against doing major time behind bars. This week, Weezy F. Baby pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm before a judge in a virtual court hearing. Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty Tunechi still faces ten years in prison after pleading guilty. While his trial result is still […]
