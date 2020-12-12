Ajay Devgn announces new release date of his sports-drama, Maidaan Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his upcoming film Maidaan will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.



The film is inspired by the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963.



