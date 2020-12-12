Kim Kardashian Steps Out Amid Report That She & Kanye West Are Living 'Separate Lives'
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Kim Kardashian steps out in a sleeveless top and snakeskin pants while visiting a friend on Saturday morning (December 12) in Malibu, Calif. The 40-year-old reality star was joined by her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, who was seen in an all-black outfit. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian A new report came [...]
In August, Kim and Kayne took a "make it or break it" vacation together. Elle Magazine reports that Kim is exhausted in her marriage to Kayne. Sources tell Entertainment Tonight "Kim is exhausted from continually trying but keeps their vows in mind when making any pertinent decisions." Kayne, for his...