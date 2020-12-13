Taylor Swift Releases a 'Willow' Remix for Her Birthday!
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It’s Taylor Swift‘s birthday, and she can dance if she wants to! The evermore singer-songwriter turned 31 on Sunday (December 13), and she’s celebrating with a special remix of her latest single “willow.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… [...]
It’s Taylor Swift‘s birthday, and she can dance if she wants to! The evermore singer-songwriter turned 31 on Sunday (December 13), and she’s celebrating with a special remix of her latest single “willow.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources