Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Releases a 'Willow' Remix for Her Birthday!

Just Jared Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
It’s Taylor Swift‘s birthday, and she can dance if she wants to! The evermore singer-songwriter turned 31 on Sunday (December 13), and she’s celebrating with a special remix of her latest single “willow.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Taylor Swift is releasing her next album very soon to celebrate her 31st birthday!

Taylor Swift is releasing her next album very soon to celebrate her 31st birthday! 01:50

 Taylor Swift is releasing her ninth studio album, 'Evermore', to give back to fans on her 31st birthday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift 'Evermore': What you need to know about the sister album to 'Folklore' [Video]

Taylor Swift 'Evermore': What you need to know about the sister album to 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift surprises fans with another new album in 2020. Here are the big collabs and hidden gems from "Evermore," the sister LP to "Folklore."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:14Published
Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! (Sunday, December 13) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! (Sunday, December 13)

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!. Taylor Alison Swift turns 31 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Her lucky number is 13. 2. She wrote her first song, “Lucky You,”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Marriage Speculation & Ex Boyfriend Tom Hiddleston [Video]

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Marriage Speculation & Ex Boyfriend Tom Hiddleston

Taylor Swift may have taken shots at KimYe and Tom Hiddleston. Selena, Justin and Hailey are fed up with Jelena stans. Plus - Did Taylor swift get married?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:04Published