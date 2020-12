Record Wall Street highs despite dismal jobs data



Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17 Published 1 week ago

Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned



The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020. According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays. Sources say Pfizer sourced materials.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago